Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details As The Top Four Race Hots Up
The top four race continues on Wednesday evening when Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.
Liverpool are two points behind Spurs having played the same number of games so will be hoping that Patrick Vieira's team can force a result to keep the North London team within touching distance.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Thursday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Thursday)
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network, nbcsports.com, and the NBC Sports app.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Canal+ and SuperSport.
