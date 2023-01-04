Skip to main content
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details As The Top Four Race Hots Up

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

All the key details as Liverpool's top four rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, face off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The top four race continues on Wednesday evening when Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are two points behind Spurs having played the same number of games so will be hoping that Patrick Vieira's team can force a result to keep the North London team within touching distance.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Thursday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network, nbcsports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Canal+ and SuperSport.

