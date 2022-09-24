Skip to main content
Czech Republic v Portugal | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

IMAGO / Xinhua

We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool player Diogo Jota in action for Portugal as they travel to the Czech Republic for a Nations League match on Saturday.
Czech Republic host Portugal in a Nations League, League A, Group 2 match on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota will be in action for the visitors as they try and put pressure on Spain at the top of the group. 

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that all his players return from international duty unscathed, ready for when the Premier League resumes on Saturday, 1st October.

Diogo Jota Portugal

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Portugal

The match starts at 7:45pm WEST

United States of America

Eastern time  2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Player HD.

For viewers in Portugal the match can be watched on RTP 1, RTP Play, Sport TV1, and Sport TV Multiscreen.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

