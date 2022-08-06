‘Darwin Needs Time to Settle and We Need to Mix It up a Bit’ - Jurgen Klopp on Why Darwin Nunez Won't Start Against Fulham

Liverpool kick starts their Premier League campaign this afternoon with a trip to Craven Cottage to face newly promoted Fulham. Liverpool's new summer signing Darwin Nunez only earned a space on the bench, Jurgen Klopp explains why.

Speaking before the game Klopp said "Darwin needs time to settle and we need to mix it up a bit. Bobby is a baller. The other two boys have speed. It's about mixing it up - we thought it would be better to start with Bobby today.

"It's all fine. I am really happy - it's really cool.

"It’s about the opponent [and] what they require. If you change with the two young boys and Darwin, for example, it’s again a good mix but we thought it would be better to start with Bobby."

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has had to deal with an injury crisis during pre-season and one that has worsened this week in the lead up to the game against the West London club.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota all miss the trip with injuries.

Alisson Becker does return for Liverpool however who have Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence and Roberto Firmino gets the nod over new signing Darwin Nunez up front.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

For details of when and how to watch the match, please click HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |