Derby Fan Gives Thoughts Ahead Of Cup Tie At Liverpool

Ahead of the match, I interviewed Derby supporter & season ticket holder George Ratcliffe and got his thoughts.

Last season was obviously a massive disappointment for Derby on and off the pitch. How has the start of this campaign gone? Have the team bounced back better than you thought they would have?

Yes, last season was a massive disappointment, however, having been deducted 21 points and been in administration for around a year - to almost stay up showed the fight and determination we had as a club, thankfully over the summer we secured a new owner who didn’t want to see his club die.

With a new era at the club and making a huge array of top-quality League One signings (Conor Hourihane, James Chester, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing), I would say we’ve had a pretty strong start to the season hiring an experienced manager only a month or so ago has really boosted the team. Although currently in 9th position, we’ve played some great football this season. If you told me last year on the brink of liquidation that almost a third into the season we would be 9th in league one I would’ve been shocked, so overall I think the (new) team has bounced back strongly.

Having beat West Brom in the second round, the Rams now face a big trip to Anfield. What are your expectations for the cup tie?

My expectations for the tie are mixed. On the one hand, Derby have a very weak second team/bench, however, it must be noted that the tie is a week or so before players fly off to the World Cup, so injuries for big Liverpool players would be devastating for them whereas I feel Derby players have less to lose.

In my opinion, it really depends on the side Liverpool put out, so it will be interesting to see how they lineup. With Liverpool having an average start to the season it would be obvious to think that Klopp would like some silverware and therefore play a strong team. Whatever the teams I expect a good fast flowing game hopefully with a great atmosphere.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Are there any players for the away side that Liverpool will need to watch out for?

So far this season a few players have stood out to me for playing such a big role in our fixtures. One of them is Conor Hourihane, obviously an experienced footballer with appearances in the Premier League and many in the Championship under his belt. With a sweet left foot he does love a long-range shot into any corner and out of nowhere pops up in big moments to score key goals.

Another key player to keep an eye on is Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, a strong physical winger with relentless pace and close touch control, he loves to cut inside or take on his man down the line. A key player to create a spark and beat their man.

Another important player is William Osula, just 19 years old and playing his first season of professional league football on loan from Sheffield United. The 19-year-old has bags of pace and uses his height and strength to be a versatile striker, he can both hold the ball up in tight situations but also has the pace to get in behind of defences and once on goal has a terrific shot on him. He's young, eager and always puts 100% into his game, I’m really excited to see him (hopefully) play in this tie as he is in great form at the moment.

How do you see the game going on 9 November?

November 9th will be my first trip to Anfield and I’m excited to make the trip up north to see Derby play at such a big and historic club and stadium. The game will be interesting, Derby have nothing to lose and I hope from the first minute we go out with a positive mindset and just go for it.

If we lose 3/4-0 then so be it but I want to see us give it a real go and make it an interesting game. Of course, I’m going to be optimistic and predict a 2-1 Derby win, however, I am fully aware that if there is a strong Liverpool team then we could get absolutely hammered!

Massive thanks to George for taking the time to answer the questions and best of luck for the rest of the season (apart from the game against the Reds!).

Follow him on Twitter @DCFC_George.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |