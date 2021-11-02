Diego Simeone Says He Will Not Shake Jurgen Klopp’s Hand After the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Game at Anfield

After Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano, Diego Simeone refused to shake Jurgen Klopp's hand and he said he will do it again at Anfield on Wednesday.

When Diego Simeone refused Jurgen Klopp's handshake in the previous Champions League game, there was a lot of uproar from Liverpool fans.

A lot of people saw him as a sore loser and not willing to show respect despite a fair result.

However, in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, the Atletico Madrid manager revealed that he is going to do it again at Anfield on Wednesday.

“I don’t like the greeting after the match because they are the emotions of two sides in different emotional minds. I know in the UK it is a custom but I don't share it and I don’t like the falseness it may include.”

Strange behaviour from Diego Simeone here...

The match takes place at 20:00GMT on Wednesday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to qualify for the round of 16 with a victory.

This is the return match after Klopp's men won 3-2 in Madrid against Diego Simeone's team a fortnight ago.

