Diogo Jota Injury Update & Status For Liverpool V Aston Villa Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an update on Diogo Jota's injury status at his press conference ahead of his team's clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

The 24 year old missed the win against AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek and fans had assumed he was rested alongside Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

IMAGO / Colorsport

There was concern however when Jota did not appear in the training photos that appeared on Thursday.

Klopp has confirmed that there is indeed a problem that the Portugal international picked up last week in the match against his former club Wolves.

With Jota in fine goalscoring form, Reds fans will be worried he may miss the game against Steven Gerrard's team but as reported by liverpoolfc.com Klopp has not yet ruled the player out.

“Diogo felt something after the last Premier League game and he didn’t train yet.

"We will see, maybe he can train today and then he is an option and if not, then not.”

Divock Origi was also absent in Thursday evening's photos from the training session but the Liverpool manager confirmed that he was given an extra rest day due to the intensity of the match in midweek.

Roberto Firmino was however pictured in training after a hamstring injury and could be with the squad on Saturday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook