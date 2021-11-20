Watch Diogo Jota's Cool Finish Against Arsenal to Double Liverpool's Lead

Diogo Jota has doubled Liverpool's lead against Arsenal at Anfield.

Thanks to some amazing pressure by the Liverpool attack, Diogo Jota got the ball in the middle of the box after a terrible pass by Gabriel

The winger sat a defender and Aaron Ramsdale down to slot it into a wide open net for Liverpool's second goal of the game.

Watch Diogo Jota's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley

Team News

Liverpool make two changes to the team that lost 3-2 to West Ham at the London stadium.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Arsenal Starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal Subs

Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

