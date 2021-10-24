Watch Diogo Jota Score Liverpool's Second Goal Against Manchester United

Liverpool are cruising and we're not even halfway through the first-half.

After Naby Keita's first goal, Diogo Jota has added another to scoresheet after 14 minutes.

It was a tap in for Jota. Liverpool have been amazing in the middle of the park and Naby Keita played it out wide to an open Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent fired it into the box and Diogo Jota had the easiest goal of his Liverpool career so far.

If the Reds keep up this, then it could be a very ugly scoreline for the Red Devils.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

Manchester United Starting XI

David de Gea;

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw

Fred, Scott McTominay;

Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek

