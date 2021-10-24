Watch Diogo Jota Score Liverpool's Second Goal Against Manchester United
Liverpool are cruising and we're not even halfway through the first-half.
After Naby Keita's first goal, Diogo Jota has added another to scoresheet after 14 minutes.
It was a tap in for Jota. Liverpool have been amazing in the middle of the park and Naby Keita played it out wide to an open Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Trent fired it into the box and Diogo Jota had the easiest goal of his Liverpool career so far.
If the Reds keep up this, then it could be a very ugly scoreline for the Red Devils.
Watch Jota's goal here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;
James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.
Liverpool Subs
Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.
Manchester United Starting XI
David de Gea;
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw
Fred, Scott McTominay;
Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek
