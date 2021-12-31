Skip to main content
'Regroup And Go Again' - Diogo Jota Hopes Liverpool Can Close The Gap To Manchester City In The New Year

Author:

Liverpool's Diogo Jota spoke before Sunday's vital match against Chelsea, stating that Liverpool need to regroup following the defeat to Leicester City. 

Wednesday night was not a night to remember for the Reds, as they suffered their second defeat of the season to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester. Despite missing a penalty and many glorious chances, Liverpool came out in defeat.

Diogo Jota

This result created the gap between themselves and league leaders Manchester City of six points, which was extended last night to nine points after the sky blues' victory away to Brentford. 

Speaking in an interview, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota says Liverpool need to avoid anymore poor results in order to clos the gap on the reigning champions.

“There are still a lot of games. Obviously there is a gap now between us and them. We know there is that gap but we also know we are able to close that gap and that’s the plan.

"But we need to avoid what happened against Leicester because if we keep doing the things we did in that game, it’s going to be hard for us. We know that. So it’s up to us to recover from that game, regroup and go again – because we are able to.

Read More

"We were not like ourselves, we were not getting that momentum we often do. We missed those chances. We have nothing to blame, just now recover, regroup and go again"

The Portuguese striker expresses his hope for the New Year, with Liverpool fighting in all competitions.

"We are in every competition. Obviously we have this gap now [to City in the table] but it’s still possible. So I think, in the end, it was a good year with all the circumstances. Now I just hope 2022 can be even better." 

