Watch: Diogo Jota's Second Goal Against Arsenal Sends Liverpool To Wembley

Diogo Jota makes it two on the night for himself and two on the night for Liverpool, as Wembley is waiting for the Reds.

As the match was getting nervy, Liverpool ended any doubt of making it through the the final of the EFL Cup.

The tie was put to bed by that man again, Diogo Jota. Having scored the opening goal, the Portuguese forward finished off Arsenal's hopes with a delightful dink over Aaron Ramsdale.

Another sensational pass over the top by Trent Alexander-Arnold was beautifully brought down by Jota. The Liverpool striker then gave the finish the assist deserved.

Arsenal XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal Subs

Karl Hein, Rob Holding, Ryan Alebiosu, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Charlie Patino, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand, Eddie Nketiah, Mika Biereth

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Kaide Gordon, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Liverpool Subs

Alisson, Adrian, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino

