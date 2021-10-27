Divock Origi Scores Liverpool’s Second Goal Against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup

Divock Origi has scored a great goal against Preston North End to almost confirm Liverpool's place in the Quarter Finals of the Carabao Cup.

After Takumi Minamino's opening goal for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's men have been all over Preston.

The Reds have been relentless and they have finally got their second goal.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

After a cross turned shot by Kostas Tsimikas that hit the bar, Curtis Jones picked up the ball in the box.

With some fancy footwork his shot deflected out to Divock Origi who scored with a lovely improvised backheel flick.

The goal basically kills off the game and Liverpool should be in the draw for the Quarter Finals this Saturday.

Watch Divock Origi's goal here:

Liverpool Starting Lineup

Adrian;

Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas;

Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain;

Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harvey Blair.

Liverpool Substitutions

Liam Hughes, Marcelo Pitaluga, Ibrahima Konate, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Nathaniel Phillips, Owen Beck, Conor Bradley.

Preston North End Starting Lineup

Declan Rudd,

Sepp van den Berg, Greg Cunningham, Liam Lindsay;

Alistair McCann, Joe Rafferty, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson, Sean Maguire,

Tom Barkhuizen, Brad Potts.

Preston North End Substitutions

Daniel Iversen, Patrick Bauer, Paul Huntington, Jordan Storey, Joshua Earl, Ben Whiteman, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis Jakobsen.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook