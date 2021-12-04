'Keep Believing. Keep Going' Divock Origi Speaks After His Late Match Winner As Liverpool Beat Wolves In Dramatic Style

Match winner Divock Origi speaks after his dramatic late goal against Wolves which continues Liverpool's fantastic run.

In what looked like it was going to be 2 dropped points for Liverpool, in the 94th minute the Belgian striker controlled a Mohamed Salah cross and powered it past Jose Sa.

Speaking after the match, Origi spoke of the beliefs that the club install, which allows the team to continue to have moments like this.

"They were well organised but in the end we found the solution and that's what we do it for.

“I think that ties in with the values of the club – keep believing, keep going. In the end you can only control the moment you are in and just try to make the right play every time again, even if you fail again and again.

“In the end, we are happy that we got the goal, even though it was a bit late. We enjoyed it.

“I tried to stretch the defence and play my qualities. Whenever I get the ball, be strong and then try to go on the one-on-ones and create danger. For me, today it played out well.

“I tried to utilise the space as much as possible and obviously being able to score and help the team is the most important thing."

The Belgian forward explained how today's match was a huge challenge and to get the win in such a game is the best feeling.

“It was a huge challenge for us today. In the Premier League, every game is a huge battle. We were there, even when there were moments where it was going up and down, we controlled the game.

“In the end, offensively you try to score and then keep the clean sheet. I would say it's a successful day.

"Winning games is all you work for. We try to work on the details during the week and we're together the whole season to try to get wins.

"In the end, getting that win, getting that goal is the best feeling and it keeps us also going (with) the momentum. Very happy.”

