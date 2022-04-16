Skip to main content
Do Previous Rounds Offer Hint To Starting Lineup Decision For Liverpool's FA Cup Semi-Final Against Manchester City?

Liverpool travel to Wembley on Saturday afternoon to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and speculation is building as to who may start for the Reds.

Wembley

The two teams played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium just six days ago as they challenge for the Premier League title. 

There has been a lot of discussion since that match as to who will take to the field for Liverpool after manager Jurgen Klopp made seven changes from the lineup at the Etihad for his team's 3-3 draw with Benfica in the Champions League in midweek.

Whilst it seems extremely likely that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Virgil van Dijk will return to the starting XI, the main decision in defence appears to be as to whether the Dutchman will be partnered by Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate.

Joel Matip
Ibrahima Konate

If previous rounds of this competition are to offer a hint as to who Klopp will choose to partner his defensive talisman, the young Frenchman will get the nod.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Konate has started all four of the FA Cup matches so far and is the only player to do so. The only other players, out of the 29 used so far, to take part in all four matches are Kostas Tsimikas and Takumi Minamino though it would be a surprise to see them start.

Predicted Team

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

The match at Wembley kicks off at 3.30pm BST and you can find out how to watch the game HERE.

