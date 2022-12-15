Skip to main content
Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v AC Milan - When & How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as Liverpool take on AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup on Friday.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad have their final friendly match before competitive football returns when they face AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup on Friday.

Liverpool returned to action in a 3-1 defeat against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday and Klopp will be hoping to see his team step up a level prior to facing Manchester City in the EFL Cup, Round of 16 on Thursday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:30pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:30am ET

Pacific time:   7:30am PT

Central time:  9:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST (Saturday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:30pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LFCTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on StarTimes World Football, SuperSport,  LFCTV GO, and the StarTimes app.

International viewers can tune in on LFCTV GO.

