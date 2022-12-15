Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v AC Milan - When & How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad have their final friendly match before competitive football returns when they face AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup on Friday.
Liverpool returned to action in a 3-1 defeat against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday and Klopp will be hoping to see his team step up a level prior to facing Manchester City in the EFL Cup, Round of 16 on Thursday.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:30pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:30am ET
Pacific time: 7:30am PT
Central time: 9:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 9:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST (Saturday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:30pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LFCTV.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on StarTimes World Football, SuperSport, LFCTV GO, and the StarTimes app.
International viewers can tune in on LFCTV GO.
