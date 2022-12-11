Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v Lyon Confirmed Lineups
Liverpool take on Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup on Sunday as they look to up their preparations for domestic football returning and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.
Jurgen Klopp will be without the seven players who represented their nations at the FIFA 2022 World Cup and has also been hit with a further injury blow since landing in Dubai with Luis Diaz suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.
The Colombian joins Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo back on the sidelines although Joel Matip and Naby Keita should be ready to return.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 2:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 9:00am ET
Pacific time: 6:00am PT
Central time: 8:00am CT
Read More
India
Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Monday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 3:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LFCTV.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on StarTimes World Football, LFCTV GO, and the StarTimes app.
All International viewers can tune in on LFCTV GO.
[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]
Liverpool Lineup
Lyon Lineup
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Report: Luis Diaz Ruled Out Until March In Huge Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp
- Liverpool Battle Tottenham And Inter Milan For World Cup Star
- World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds
- FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures/Results
- Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Close To Liverpool Move
- EXCLUSIVE: Dietmar Hamann Speaks About Jurgen Klopp, FSG and Joelinton
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |