Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v Lyon Confirmed Lineups

Liverpool take on Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup on Sunday as they look to up their preparations for domestic football returning and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

Jurgen Klopp will be without the seven players who represented their nations at the FIFA 2022 World Cup and has also been hit with a further injury blow since landing in Dubai with Luis Diaz suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

The Colombian joins Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo back on the sidelines although Joel Matip and Naby Keita should be ready to return.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are ruled out for Liverpool through injury. IMAGO / ANP

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 3:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LFCTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on StarTimes World Football, LFCTV GO, and the StarTimes app.

All International viewers can tune in on LFCTV GO.

Liverpool Lineup

Lyon Lineup

