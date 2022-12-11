Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v Lyon, Jurgen Klopp's Predicted Reds Lineup

Jurgen Klopp will be looking for his senior players to get some vital match practice when they take on Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday in the Dubai Super Cup.

Liverpool's manager will be without the seven players who represented their nations at the FIFA 2022 World Cup and has also been hit with a further injury blow since landing in Dubai with Luis Diaz suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

Luis Diaz IMAGO / PA Images Diogo Jota IMAGO / PA Images

The Colombian joins Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo back on the sidelines although Joel Matip and Naby Keita are ready to return.

As to how Klopp uses the match and the game with AC Milan on Friday remains to be seen but he is likely to prioritise his first-team players to help prepare them for the return of domestic football which is now just less than two weeks away.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek, Marcelo Pitaluga,

Defenders

Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Jarell Quansah, Luke Chambers

Midfielders

James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Thiago Alcantara, Bobby Clark, Jake Cain, Dominic Corness

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho, Kaide Gordon, Diogo Jota, Mekalmu Frauendorf, Layton Stewart, Ben Doak

Predicted XI

Caoimhin Kelleher;

Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |