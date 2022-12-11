Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v Lyon, Jurgen Klopp's Predicted Reds Lineup
Jurgen Klopp will be looking for his senior players to get some vital match practice when they take on Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday in the Dubai Super Cup.
Liverpool's manager will be without the seven players who represented their nations at the FIFA 2022 World Cup and has also been hit with a further injury blow since landing in Dubai with Luis Diaz suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.
Luis Diaz
Diogo Jota
The Colombian joins Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo back on the sidelines although Joel Matip and Naby Keita are ready to return.
As to how Klopp uses the match and the game with AC Milan on Friday remains to be seen but he is likely to prioritise his first-team players to help prepare them for the return of domestic football which is now just less than two weeks away.
Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.
Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers
Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek, Marcelo Pitaluga,
Defenders
Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Jarell Quansah, Luke Chambers
Read More
Midfielders
James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Thiago Alcantara, Bobby Clark, Jake Cain, Dominic Corness
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho, Kaide Gordon, Diogo Jota, Mekalmu Frauendorf, Layton Stewart, Ben Doak
Predicted XI
Caoimhin Kelleher;
Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson;
Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara;
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Report: Luis Diaz Ruled Out Until March In Huge Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp
- Liverpool Battle Tottenham And Inter Milan For World Cup Star
- World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds
- FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures/Results
- Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Close To Liverpool Move
- EXCLUSIVE: Dietmar Hamann Speaks About Jurgen Klopp, FSG and Joelinton
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |