Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v Lyon - When & How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Liverpool will take on Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday in the Dubai Super Cup as they step up their preparations for the return of domestic football when the World Cup ends.

Jurgen Klopp has already been dealt a significant blow with Luis Diaz reported to be undergoing surgery on a knee problem ruling the Colombian out until March.

The 25-year-old re-joins Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo on the sidelines who are also both currently still out with long term muscle problems.

Joel Matip and Naby Keita shoud be fit to return however and could feature in Sunday's match.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 3:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LFCTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on StarTimes World Football, LFCTV GO and the StarTimes app.

All International viewers can tune in on LFCTV GO.

