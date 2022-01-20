EFL Cup Semi Final Second Leg: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Combined XI

The second leg beckons for both Arsenal and Liverpool with a place at Wembley awaiting the winner of this tie. The match is evenly poised after a goalless first leg where Liverpool were frustrated to not take advantage of the one man advantage.

Both teams will aim to play their strongest sides available with some players missing due to Covid and Afcon but which players would make it into a combined XI?

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Although Aaron Ramsdale may be stealing the headlines recently with his heroic saves, the Brazilian has proven to be amongst the elite goalkeepers in the world.

Alisson Becker has also already claimed ten clean sheets this season putting him second only to Ederson in the rankings.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Right Back - Trent Alexander Arnold

You've got to feel for Takehiro Tomiyasu as he has had a stellar season and would make it into many combined XIs but unfortunately this time he's up against arguably the world's best.

The English right back is having a super season and comfortably takes the spot in this team.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Centre Back - Virgil Van Dijk

Definitely one of the more easier decisions to make for the team with the Dutch defender still being one of the best defenders around even after overcoming his terrible injury.

Ben White has had a good start to life at Arsenal but is still no match to the Liverpool Centre back.

IMAGO / News Images

Centre Back - Gabriel Dos Santos Magalhães

The first Arsenal inclusion and rightly so as the Brazilian has been key to the Arsenal defence and played immaculately in the first leg at Anfield whilst being under pressure for large periods.

Joel Matip misses out which could be argued because he has also had a successful start to the season

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Left Back - Andrew Robertson

The Liverpool defender edges his Scottish counterpart for a place in this team.

Robertson had a tough start to the season but after this weekend's performance, it is clear he is coming back to his best.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Midfield - Fabinho

The Brazilian midfielder slots into the centre of this team as he is regarded by many as one of the best holding midfielders in the world.

The decision has been made easier as Thomas Partey is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

IMAGO / PA Images

Midfield - Martin Ødegaard

With Arsenal playing well recently, the Norwegian has made the number 10 position his own due to his good form with Emile Smith Rowe having to drop to the bench.

Liverpool don't have many midfield options that you could argue ahead of the Arsenal man.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Midfield - Jordan Henderson

The last man to complete the midfield trio. The Liverpool captain beats Emile Smith Rowe to the team due to playing time.

Henderson has been struggling lately with form but due to the Arsenal man failing to make the line up recently, the 31 year-old takes the spot. A very tough one to decide.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Right Wing - Bukayo Saka

The England winger has had another super season and is playing some of his best football at the moment.

Luckily for Saka, Mohamed Salah is away with Egypt otherwise the spot would have inevitably been his.

IMAGO / News Images

Striker - Diogo Jota

It was between Jota, Roberto Firmino and Alexandre Lacazette. However, the form of the Portuguese forward means he is comfortably put ahead of the others.

The 25 year-old is currently second in the scoring charts for the league, behind Mohamed Salah.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Left Wing - Gabriel Martinelli

The Arsenal forward has made the left hand side his own with his inspired form lately.

The constant pressing and energy would benefit any team in the league and with Sadio Mane away on international duty, this was an easy decision to make.

IMAGO / PA Images

Final Lineup: 4-3-3

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gabriel, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Ødegaard, Saka, Jota, Martinelli

