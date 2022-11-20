Skip to main content
England Team News: Report Suggests Bukayo Saka Will Start Over Phil Foden In World Cup Opener Against Iran

IMAGO / Sportimage

A lineup for Gareth Southgate's England has emerged online suggesting the Arsenal star will get the nod to start against Iran.
As England prepare to face Iran in World Cup Group B action on Monday, a potential starting lineup has appeared online.

There has been a lot of speculation over recent weeks as to what formation manager Gareth Southgate would opt for but it appears it will be a 4-3-3 as he looks to go on the attack.

That's according to a report from the Daily Mail's chief football writer, Sami Mokbel, who reports it's likely that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will win the battle to start over Manchester City's Phil Foden.

The reported lineup also suggests that there will be no place in the starting team for Liverpool duo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Jordan Henderson with Kieran Trippier preferred at right-back and Reds target Jude Bellingham getting the nod in midfield.

Reported England Lineup

Jordan Pickford;

Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw;

Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham;

Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Details of when and how to watch the game can be found HERE.

Details of all the Group B fixtures and schedule can be found HERE.

