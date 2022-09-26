England v Germany: How to Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Nations League

Gareth Southgate's England host Germany in a Nations League, League A, Group 3 clash on Monday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson could return to action after injury alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold who did not feature in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Italy which relegated Southgate's team.

Reds transfer target and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is likely to feature again for England in the absence of Kalvin Phillips.

IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Germany

The match starts at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Tuesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Channel 4.

For viewers in Germany, the match can be watched on RTL.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |