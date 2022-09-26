Skip to main content
England v Germany: How to Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Nations League

IMAGO / PA Images

England v Germany: How to Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Nations League

We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson in action for England along with reported transfer target, Jude Bellingham, as they host Germany at Wembley on Monday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Gareth Southgate's England host Germany in a Nations League, League A, Group 3 clash on Monday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson could return to action after injury alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold who did not feature in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Italy which relegated Southgate's team.

Reds transfer target and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is likely to feature again for England in the absence of Kalvin Phillips.

Declan Rice Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Germany

The match starts at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time  2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Tuesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Channel 4.

For viewers in Germany, the match can be watched on RTL.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
News

Liverpool FC October Fixtures And Schedule, Premier League, Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Thiago Luis Diaz Virgil van Dijk
Articles

Five Players Who Could Return From Injury For Liverpool After The International Break

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano - 'A Lot Of Interest' In Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita

By Neil Andrew
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Barcelona Explore Roberto Firmino January Swap Deal

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
News

Report: Liverpool's Interest In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo Is Long-Standing

By Owen Cummings
Liverpool fans
News

Report: Liverpool Fans Set To Sue UEFA For Champions League Final Treatment In Paris

By Damon Carr
Ousmane Dembele
Match Coverage

UEFA Nations League: Denmark v France - How to Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew