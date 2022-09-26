England v Germany: Where to Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Nations League
Gareth Southgate's England host Germany in a Nations League, League A, Group 3 clash on Monday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson could return to action after injury and Reds transfer target and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is likely to feature again for England in the absence of Kalvin Phillips.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of Southgate's squad for England's final match prior to the World Cup in Qatar.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:45pm BST
Germany
The match starts at 8:45pm CEST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
Australia
Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Tuesday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Channel 4.
For viewers in Germany, the match can be watched on RTL.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.
In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
