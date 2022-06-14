England v Hungary: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool Targets Jude Bellingham & Jarrod Bowen In Action

Skip to main content
England take on Hungary at Molineaux in the UEFA Nations League group stages on Tuesday and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.

Gareth Southgate's team currently sit bottom of Group 3 after a defeat and two draws in their opening three matches and are desperate for the three points to give them a chance of qualification.

Liverpool targets Jude Bellingham and Jarrod Bowen are likely to be in action for England.

Jude Bellingham
Jarrod Bowen

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off:     7:45pm

Hungary

Kick-off:     8:45pm

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time kick-off:     2:45pm ET

Pacific time kick-off:       11:45am PT

Central time kick-off:      1:45pm CT

Australia

Kick-off:      5:45am AEDT (Wednesday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4 and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in Hungary, the match can be watched on M4 Sports.

For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV.

For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.

Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.

