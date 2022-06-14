England v Hungary: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool Targets Jude Bellingham & Jarrod Bowen In Action
England take on Hungary at Molineaux in the UEFA Nations League group stages on Tuesday and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.
Gareth Southgate's team currently sit bottom of Group 3 after a defeat and two draws in their opening three matches and are desperate for the three points to give them a chance of qualification.
Liverpool targets Jude Bellingham and Jarrod Bowen are likely to be in action for England.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off: 7:45pm
Hungary
Kick-off: 8:45pm
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT
Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT
Read More
Australia
Kick-off: 5:45am AEDT (Wednesday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4 and Premier Player HD.
For viewers in Hungary, the match can be watched on M4 Sports.
For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV.
For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.
Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.
