England v USA - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B

All the key details as Liverpool target Jude Bellingham and England face the USA in World Cup Group B on Friday.
England will be looking to build on their impressive 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday when they take on the USA on Friday in Qatar.

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham was on the scoresheet for England in that victory and will be looking to continue his good form. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson are also fit and available to Gareth Southgate.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:   11:00am PT

Central time:  1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Saturday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Saturday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

