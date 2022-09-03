Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Man Of The Match | Alisson Becker

The Merseyside Derby somehow came out goalless after countless chances at both ends of the pitch. That was down to two players. Both goalkeepers.

Jordan Pickford has had many moments to forget in this fixture, but today we saw the best of England's no.1. However, putting our opponents' standout player to the side, it was Liverpool's shot stopper that kept the away side in the match.

No matter how everyone else plays on the pitch, Alisson Becker is one man the Liverpool fans can rely on. The Brazilian was bought for a record fee at the time for a reason.

Everton gave The Reds as good as they got at times in today's derby and as Pickford was on form at one end, Alisson had to be at the other.

The home side created very good chances, one in particular, however, stands out the most. A mistake further on up the pitch saw the Blues have Jurgen Klopp's men on the back foot and outnumbered.

New signing Neil Maupay found himself one on one with the Alisson, who proved why he is the best one on one keeper in world football.

The former Brighton striker will be kicking himself for not scoring such an easy opportunity, but you can not take anything away from Liverpool's goalkeeper, as it was an incredible save.

One positive we can take out of this game is reassurance that Liverpool have Alisson Becker in goal and being that the case, they will always have a chance to win any game.

