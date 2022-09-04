Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

A Merseyside derby to forget, but for the two stood in either net. A goalkeeping masterclass from both no.1s kept the score line goalless.

Alisson Becker - 8

So many times Liverpool rely on Alisson Becker to dig them out of a hole, but that's why you pay the big bucks.

His save from Neil Maupay summed up how important the Brazilian is. The new Everton signing had the goal gaping, but Alisson made himself big to keep his clean sheet intact. Man of the match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

Another poor performance for the best right-back in the world, being ineffective going forward.

Did well positionally defensively, but as a whole not at the level we are used to seeing. Brought off in the second half with Champions League in mind.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Joe Gomez - 7

Apart from a mistake in the first half, Joe Gomez had a solid 90 minutes. Everton had a couple of decent opportunities but the English centre-back kept them quiet for the most part.

With Joel Matip returning, Gomez may lose his starting place in the team, but with a performance like this, he may give Jurgen Klopp something to think about.

Virgil Van Dijk - 6

Not an outstanding game from the Dutchman but did what was needed. Calm as you like as the song goes and that's what he was, sometimes, too calm.

Still not at his very best this season so has plenty of room for improvement and I expect it with the return of the injured defenders.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Always a threat going forward with his ability to cross, but never quite left his mark on the team after finally getting the start he deserved.

Seems to have a better partnership with Luis Diaz than Andy Robertson does which only helps his case going forward.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Harvey Elliot - 5

Liverpool's best player this season wasn't at his best yesterday, but with a youngster, you have to expect inconsistency.

Tried to drive forward in the first half but couldn't find the space as much as he'd like. Wouldn't worry too much about this performance, he'll bounce back.

Fabinho - 7

The most solid performer in the middle of the park and kept the ball ticking. Fabinho steadied the ship when Liverpool were under pressure, always covering for others.

The Brazilian had two attacking minded youngsters either side and managed to control in front of the defence by himself half the time.

Fabio Carvalho - 5

Not his best game after a wonderful start to his Liverpool career. Found himself trying too much at times, forcing passes that weren’t available.

Decision making comes with experience and Carvalho will get that. He’s been over relied on due to the club’s failure to purchase a midfielder in the transfer window.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mohamed Salah - 2

What has happened to Salah? Is it the arrival of Nunez? Has he been pushed out too wide? Whether it is the Egyptian himself of down to Klopp, things need to change.

The Egyptian King looked lost and didn’t attack the goal the way we are used to seeing. Unlucky with the shot at the end but that was about it for Salah.

Darwin Nunez - 5

Liverpool’s only goal real threat in this game, but seems to be snapping it his shots too often.

Nunez has so much potential and his movement in this game. His finishing, however, needs to be more clinical and with more composure.

Luis Diaz - 6

A nuisance as per, ending up wasting too many opportunities when getting them. Cutting inside as much as he could but didn’t shoot early enough in better positions.

Unlucky not to score, hitting the post and continued to keep the Everton defence on their toes. First poor game of the season for the Colombian.

IMAGO / PA Images

SUB Roberto Firmino - 7

The last three matches, Roberto Firmino has looked like scoring every time he has a chance and nearly added to his goal tally in this match.

When he came on, it allowed Liverpool to play much more barrow and have clearer opportunities at goal. Won’t start as much, but definitely showing better form than he has done in years.

SUB James Milner - 1

Liability and nearly cost Liverpool the match. Simple as that. Milner has been a gem for The Reds over the years, but keeping him and playing him at this point is a crime.

Thank you for everything James, but it’s time to stop playing for a team that is supposed to be in a title race.

SUB Andy Robertson - 6

Much better than he has been but still not at his best. Came on and attacked the space every time he went forward and got the ball into dangerous areas in the box.

Has he done enough to win back his starting place? I don’t know, but signs are there for him to progress.

IMAGO / PA Images

SUB Diogo Jota - 4

His injury lay-off showed. Always looked for the ball but ended up doing nothing with it. Like Carvalho, tried to hard to impact the match and couldn’t keep it simple.

Not too worried as Jota hasn’t played all season and his movement was brilliant. Everything else wasn’t.

SUB Joel Matip - 6

Typical Joel Matip driving through the middle trying to create something out of nothing but no one seemed to be on the same page as him.

Couldn’t do much in the time he had and got important minutes to get him back into the starting lineup.

