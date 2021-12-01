Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Jordan Henderson

Liverpool ran out emphatic 4-1 winners against Everton on Wednesday night at Goodison Park and skipper Jordan Henderson was in sensational form for the Reds.

Henderson opened the scoring with a brilliant left footed curling finish from just outside the box after Andy Robertson pulled the back from the by-line.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The 31 year old then set up Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's second when his slide rule pass put the Egyptian through on goal.

Salah kept his composure to curl a perfect chipped shot past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

After Demarai Gray pulled a goal back in the 38th minute, Salah restored Liverpool's two goal lead in the 64th minute after a Seamus Coleman mistake.

The Egyptian showed incredible strength to hold off Coleman and slot past Pickford.

Diogo Jota added a fourth 15 minutes later when he showed a great piece of skill to slip past Ben Godfrey and smash home into the roof of the net.

Liverpool's captain was everywhere. He played in a more advanced role on the right and linked brilliantly with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah.

The presence of Fabinho and Thiago allowed Henderson to play higher up the pitch and he showed once again what a good, creative player he is in addition to his industry that is a guarantee.

His clever use of the ball in that right channel caused Everton problems time and time again and he set high standards as skipper leading by example as always.

Manager Jurgen Klopp knows his importance to the team as he subbed him for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 83rd minute to make sure he is ready for another difficult looking trip to Wolves on Saturday.

A goal, an assist, a fantastic all round performance from Liverpool's captain the only thing that could stop Salah getting my vote for man of the match.

