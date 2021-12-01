Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Everton 1-4 Liverpool - Match Highlights | Premier League

Author:

Liverpool were in terrific form at Goodison Park on Wednesday as they ran out 4-1 winners against Everton and you can watch the highlights here.

Two goals from Mohamed Salah and fine finishes from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were enough to see off the Toffees who responded with a Demarai Gray goal.

Watch the match highlights here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Read More

Team News

Liverpool makes one change to the team that beat Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday which sees Joel Matip brought back into the starting XI at the expense of Ibrahima Konate.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Everton Starting XI

Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Demarai Gray, Salomon Rondon, Richarlison

Everton Subs

Asmir Begovic, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph, Lewis Dobbin, Alex Iwobi, Cenk Tosun, Anthony Gordon

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Everton 1-4 Liverpool - Match Highlights | Premier League

1 minute ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Liverpool And Egypt Winger Mohamed Salah Finishes 7th Place In This Year's Ballon D'or As Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski And Karim Benzema Among Favourites

41 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Jordan Henderson

56 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Liverpool Player Everton
Match Coverage

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Player Ratings

1 hour ago
Diogo Jota Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Diogo Jota Scores Liverpool's Fourth Goal Against Everton

1 hour ago
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Scores His Second Goal After Mistake by Everton's Seamus Coleman

1 hour ago
Demarai Gray
Match Coverage

Watch: Demarai Gray Pulls a Goal Back for Everton Against Liverpool

2 hours ago
Goodison Park
Match Coverage

Everton Fans Have Seen Enough As They Leave After Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Scores Their Second Early In First Half

2 hours ago