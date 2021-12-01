Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Second Merseyside Derby of the year, and the first of this season. The bragging rights of the city of Liverpool were up for grabs again tonight.

Having lost 2-0 in a dismal Anfield game earlier this season, Liverpool went into the match adamant to make up for lost dignity.

Jurgen Klopp went ahead with most of his starting 11 which beat Southampton 4-0 in the weekend.

Only Joel Matip came in, replacing Ibrahima Konaté as Virgil van Dijk's partner.

Goodison Park hasn't been the best place to play football in for Liverpool. Though unbeaten, Klopp is yet to win a single game in the Blues' backyard.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

Liverpool dominated the early minutes, almost scoring one in 2 minutes before Jordan Henderson curled in the opener of the night.

Liverpool wasted no time in extending their lead, and Mohamed Salah soon scored a beautiful goal himself after a scrumptious pass from Henderson.

However, Liverpool soon took their foot off the pedal, and allowed Everton to get into the game. Soon enough enough, Demarai Gray had pulled one back for the Toffees.

Second half started well for Everton as well, but Liverpool soon started playing seriously again, and Mohamed Salah scored another counter attack goal.

A sharp finish from Diogo Jota followed, and Liverpool were 4-1 by the 75th minute, and it stayed that way, Liverpool picking up much valuable 3 points.

It was Jurgen Klopp's first win at Goodison Park as Liverpool manager.

ALISSON BECKER 7.5

Even though Everton were dangerous at times, he wasn't that much disturbed. Could have done better for the sole conceded goal though, if he stayed on this line. Absolutely no blame on him though.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 7.5

Not the best of games. His defensive game was not upto scratch, and kept getting caught in uncomfortable positions.

JOEL MATIP 7

Him and Van Dijk had no chemistry whatsoever today, and he himself had a subpar game. Him and Trent were a shaky right side of the defence today

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 7.5

Not a brilliant first half, but a very much improved second half. He was quite high today though, which isolated Matip, but did his part in the defending mostly. Rating would have shot to a 10 if he scored that free kick.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 8.5

IMAGO / News Images

An absolutely explosive and electric game, he has been something else since his comeback from injury. 2 assists tonight, he ran rampant.

FABINHO TAVARES 7.5

Was a bit shaky in the first 45, but he sobered up for the last 45. Certainly not one out of his top locker.

JORDAN HENDERSON 9

He was everywhere, absolutely everywhere. His goal was stunning and his assist did half the work for Salah's goal. Such a great day for the Liverpool skipper.

THIAGO ALCANTARA 7.5

He needed to calm down a bit after a very good 20 minutes. Was more than decent in the second half as well.

SADIO MANÉ 7.5

Except for his header, he didn't really get a chance to score. His speed today, was concerning though, but he did very well at times to create space or chances for the others.

DIOGO JOTA 8.5

Such a pressing monster, and his tight finish today was perhaps his best for Liverpool yet. The 24 year old is going from strength to strength.

MOHAMED SALAH 9

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

2 goals, his 19th of the season included. What a player, what an absolutely ridiculously talented player.

SUBSTITUTES

JAMES MILNER 7.5

Very bright cameo from the experienced Englishman. Did more than expected.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN N/A

TAKUMI MINAMINO N/A

