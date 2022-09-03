Everton v Liverpool: Best Liverpool Goals | Merseyside Derby

The Merseyside derby is one of the biggest games in the Premier League and with that, comes nothing but drama and goals.

These are the best five Liverpool goals against Everton, according to LFCTR.

5. Philippe Coutinho

The little magician doing what he does best. Taking players on and then curling into the top corner.

A truly wonderful goal by Coutinho, leaving the Everton defence bewildered. A player that Liverpool relied on heavily in the Rodgers and early Klopp days.

4. Steven Gerrard

A young Steven Gerrard with all the confidence in the world. When the ball was headed out by the defence, Gerrard brought it down immediately and drove into the box with one touch.

The future Liverpool captain then unleashed a strike into the roof of the goal. This was a sign of things to come for Gerrard, especially in Merseyside derbies.

3. Mohamed Salah

Another player that is capable of individual brilliance and this goal was exactly that. The Egyptian King wrestled off the defender and smartly turn into the box.

The finish matches the movement as Salah exquisitely found the top corner of the net. A goal to remember for the record breaking Mohamed Salah, one of many.

2. Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones arrived on the seen with a bang. The scouser knows full well how big the Merseyside Derby is and to make an impact like he did was outstanding.

Fielding a young side in the FA Cup, the odds were against Liverpool against an Everton first team. The youngsters, however, didn’t look like the lesser of the two and were rewarded for their hard work when Jones scored the winner.

The midfielder took it upon himself to attack the box after cutting inside. He then whipped the ball out of reach of Jordan Pickford. Sensational.

1. Gary McAllister

Last moment of the match, Liverpool had a free kick from 45 yards out, not a real opportunity for goal, well, not for others.

Gary McAllister saw the keeper out of position and somehow found the bottom corner, leaving the Everton no.1 scrambling back without hope.

A moment of brilliance to win any game, never mind the brilliance.

