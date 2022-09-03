Skip to main content

Everton v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups / Team News | Premier League

Details of the confirmed lineups for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park to face neighbours Everton and we will bring you details of the confirmed lineups when they are announced at 11:30 am BST.

For details of the team news and our predicted lineup, please see below.

Goodison Park

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is ruled out with a hamstring injury and he joins Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.

New signing Arthur Melo may not be ready in time for the trip to the Toffees as he waits on international clearance.

Diogo Jota could be in the squad as he has returned to training after a muscle injury and Darwin Nunez will also be back after serving his suspension.

Liverpool Diogo Jota

Everton Team News

Frank Lampard has new signings Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner and Neal Maupay available for the visit of the Reds.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fibula), and Andros Townsend (knee) are all out.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolEverton

Everton Goodison Park
Match Coverage

Everton v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | Jota To Return?

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Everton v Liverpool | Update On Injuries

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Everton vs Liverpool | Premier League

By Matty Orme
Naby Keita
News

'You Are Always Worried' - Medical Expert On Injury To Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Virgil van Dijk
News

Report: Jordan Henderson Blow For Liverpool - Midfielder Has 'Serious' Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Media

Liverpool Hope To Continue Impressive Goodison Park Record

By Jim Nichol-Turner
James Tarkowski Leeds United Everton Elland Road
News

Premier League Matchweek 6 | Previews & Predictions

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Manchester City Erling Haaland Bernardo Silva Phil Foden
News

Premier League MW5 Round-Up | Haaland On Fire & Liverpool Leave It Late

By Jim Nichol-Turner