Everton v Liverpool Confirmed Team News | Carvalho & Nunez Start, Arthur On Bench

Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park to take on Everton and we can bring you the confirmed team news.

Jurgen Klopp has made a bold team selection for the Reds choosing to pair youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho alongside Brazilian Fabinho in midfield.

The 55-year-old has also recalled Darwin Nunez after his three-game suspension for his sending off against Crystal Palace. Roberto Firmino drops to the bench.

The only other change is not unexpected with Kostas Tsimikas replacing Andy Robertson at left-back to give the Scotland captain a breather.

The international clearance for new loan signing Arthur Melo did arrive in time and he takes his place on the Liverpool bench alongside the fit-again Diogo Jota.

Confirmed Liverpool Team

Confirmed Everton Team

Pre-Match Liverpool Team News

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is ruled out with a hamstring injury and he joins Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.

New signing Arthur Melo may not be ready in time for the trip to the Toffees as he waits on international clearance.

Diogo Jota could be in the squad as he has returned to training after a muscle injury and Darwin Nunez will also be back after serving his suspension.

Pre-Match Everton Team News

Frank Lampard has new signings Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner and Neal Maupay available for the visit of the Reds.

Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fibula), and Andros Townsend (knee) are all out.

