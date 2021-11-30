Everton v Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Update On Injuries To Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino And Curtis Jones

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool's clash with Everton on Wednesday evening and has provided an update on the injury status of Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones.

The Reds go into the clash after consecutive 4-0 home wins over Arsenal and Southampton looking to keep up the pressure on rivals Chelsea and Manchester City.

The German spoke to liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Premier League clash at Goodison Park and provided updates on the injured players.

Joe Gomez

“Joe is in a really good moment. He is doing really well, he is doing a lot of stuff outside, so hopefully next week he can be in training."

Naby Keita

“I hope the same for Naby, pretty much – that he will be in training next week as well, but there's no news.”

Roberto Firmino

“Bobby is good but he is still a couple of weeks away from being fully back, but he is doing pretty much everything just with the extent of the injury we have to be careful, but it’s all fine.”

Curtis Jones

“There’s no real update, so we have to wait.

“I think once every two weeks they always make another examination. Curtis is completely fine, but we have to be careful with it and so we cannot rush it. I think the next test is tomorrow and then we will know more."

Klopp also went on to confirm that there are no further injury concerns outside of what we know of these four players and Harvey Elliott.

This should mean a similar looking squad to the one that took on Southampton on Saturday make the short journey across Stanley Park on Wednesday evening looking for the three points.

