Everton v Liverpool: Match Prediction | Merseyside Derby

A game which is full of action, drama, and goals. The Merseyside Derby is one of the greatest games the Premier League has to offer and I see this Saturday being no different.

Everton have started the season how they left last season. Terrible. Frank Lampard is already under pressure and coming into a game of this magnitude, it is the last thing you want.

Despite a poor start for Jurgen Klopp's side, a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth and a late, late winner against Newcastle United midweek has changed the feelings around the red half of Liverpool.

In this fixture last season, The Reds not only beat their rivals but humiliated them to the point of the home fans heading for the exits as early as in the first half.

Will we see the same this weekend? I wouldn't rule it out. Liverpool will see the return of both Darwin Nunez (suspension) and Diogo Jota (injury) which will give Jurgen Klopp five incredible forwards to pick from.

This means one thing. A lot of defending for Everton and they will have to be on it all game. Any of the forwards can be replaced by someone that offers something different.

Battle Lines

After his suspension, Darwin Nunez has a point to prove and who better to prove it against than the neighbours? Not a character usually known for his temperament, but his passion put into this game will be an interesting watch.

If he is to start, it will be the job of Liverpool fan Connor Coady and James Tarkowski to keep him quiet, both of whom are always ready for a battle.

Like any derby, I expect a busy afternoon for the referee. Whether it be Nunez up top in a fight with the centre-backs or Tom Davies trying to keep a hold on Harvey Elliot, there will be cards.

New loanee Arthur Melo is also known for picking up a booking or two and for him to come into an atmosphere such as Merseyside Derby straight away could be overwhelming.

It will come down to the leadership of players such as Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson to make sure Jurgen Klopp's new and inexperienced players not let the occasion get to them.

Back to Harvey Elliot. The 19-year-old has been on scintillating form and I expect it to continue. He will run Everton ragged, forcing them to commit fouls.

Luis Diaz is the same, another player that is on fire and will cause the home side all sorts of problems. This is why cards are a given in this match, with these two alongside Mohamed Salah winning the free-kicks.

The Egyptian King hasn't scored in two games and he rarely goes three without doing so. Salah has a very good record against Everton and is the kind of player to take full advantage of a team with low confidence.

Liverpool will see the return of Joel Matip to the starting XI and as the Blues only have a winger in Anthony Gordon up front, the defence should be comfortable for the most part.

Everton will get their chances and will need to take them when they do because they won't get many. Losing Richarlison and Domonic Calvert-Lewin being out has made it extremely difficult for Frank Lampard's side to get goals.

Conclusion

A Harvey Elliot-inspired Liverpool will take all three points once again from Goodison, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz giving the Everton defence a long 90 minutes.

Darwin Nunez will be hoping to win back the fans after missing three games through suspension, so he will be fired up for it. A fiery affair with plenty of cards and goals, nothing less.

Score Prediction: Everton 0-3 Liverpool

Goalscorers: Salah 2, Nunez

Random Prediction: Tom Davies carded

