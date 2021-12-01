Predicted Lineup: Everton v Liverpool | Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas?

Liverpool face off against Rafa Benitez's Everton side today and here is our predicted XI for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's freescoring Reds are going into this game full of confidence after back to back 4-0 wins in the Premier League.

While Rafa Benitez's side are currently on a seven game winless run.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In the context of things this is a huge game for both sides.

Liverpool need the three points to stay in touching distance of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Whilst Rafa also needs the three points to stop the mounting pressure on him and his squad by the fans.

Liverpool come into this game with a few players returning from injury.

The only notable absences are Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita and Joe Gomez.

So here is our prediction on what Jurgen Klopp may select from tonight's Merseyside Derby.

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Why change a winning formula? This is the same team that played against Southampton and it was our best performance of the season.

This is a shout for Joel Matip to return to the starting 11 but I've been impressed with Konate and think he'll be Virgil's longterm partner.

The midfield stays the same for me. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain impressed during his stint but that midfield ran the game against the Saints on the weekend.

Up front is more of the same story. These three are all in the top four goalscorers in the league and dropping them isn't even an option at the moment.

