Everton v Liverpool Predicted Lineup | Nunez To Start?

We bring you our predicted XI for Liverpool’s trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday.

Liverpool take the short trip across Stanley Park at the weekend to face neighbours Everton after back to back wins against AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Goodison Park

Liverpool Team News

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson is ruled out with a hamstring injury and he joins Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.

New signing Arthur Melo may not be ready in time for the trip to the Toffees as he waits on international clearance.

Diogo Jota could be in the squad as he has returned to training after a muscle injury and Darwin Nunez will also be back after serving his three match suspension.

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Key Decisions For Jurgen Klopp

The Liverpool manager finally has options available to him with players returning from injury.

At the back, the return of Joel Matip could mean that Trent Alexander-Arnold or Joe Gomez are given a rest with Kostas Tsimikas also pushing Andy Robertson for a starting place.

In midfield, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho, and the fit again Curtis Jones are the contenders to replace Henderson.

Up front, with Jota and Nunez available, Klopp could also opt to rest one of his front players.

Our view is that the German will want to stick with those players who have been involved during the last two matches before freshening it up with a number of changes for the trip to Napoli in midweek.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

