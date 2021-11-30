Match Prediction: Everton v Liverpool | Premier League

Everton host Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday night and here is our match prediction for the Merseyside derby.

Both Merseyside clubs need to win this game. Rafa Benitez is under a lot of scrutiny from Everton fans and if the Toffee's get beat heavily he could be forced out.

While Liverpool also need the three points to stay in touching distance of Manchester City and Chelsea in this season's title race.

Liverpool's previous victory was a very impressive 4-0 win over Southampton, showcasing their amazing goal scoring form.

Meanwhile, Everton's previous Premier League game was a 1-0 loss to newly promoted side Brentford.

Rafa and his side are currently on a seven game winless streak and if they lose on Wednesday it could be the final nail in the coffin for him.

Team News

Liverpool are going to be without Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Joe Gomez who are all expected to be returning to full training next week.

While Everton are missing Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Wednesday's game.

Match Prediction

Unfortunately for Everton, fortunately for Liverpool fans, I think it's going to be an absolute demolition by Jurgen Klopp's team.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane don't look like they're ever going to stop scoring and with the record of becoming the first English team to score twice in over 18 games will surely give them that motivation.

Score Prediction

Everton 0-3 Liverpool

Goalscorers

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Sadio Mane

Man of the Match

Trent Alexander-Arnold

