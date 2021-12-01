Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Everton v Liverpool: Team News - Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Calvert-Lewin Injury Updates, Richarlison Back From Suspension

Author:

Liverpool travel to Goodison Park on Wednesday looking for the three points against Everton to maintain pressure at the top of the table on rivals Chelsea and Manchester City. We can now bring you the team news for the clash.

Everton have been in a bad run of form which has led to pressure building on manager Rafael Benitez and are therefore desperate for the win.

Jurgen Klopp Rafa Benitez

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game and the squad will be similar to that of the one that beat Southampton 4-0 at the weekend.

Naby Keita and Joe Gomez are expected back in team training next week but Roberto Firmino may need a bit more time to recover from his hamstring injury.

It is still unclear as to when Curtis Jones will return due to the complexity of the eye injury he picked up in training. The 20 year old is able to do general fitness work but no football training with contact is allowed until he gets clearance from the doctors.

Harvey Elliott is continuing his positive rehab after dislocating his ankle back in September but again there is no return date for the youngster.

Everton Team News

Brazilian striker Richarlison returns from suspension after missing the defeat at Brentford on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies are all still missing through injury and despite being back in training Andre Gomes is unlikely to be risked.

