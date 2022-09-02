Skip to main content

Everton v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | Jota To Return?

All the latest news on injuries and availability ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park on Saturday to take on neighbours Everton in a Premier League clash.

Jurgen Klopp's team come into the fixture after back-to-back victories over Bournemouth and Newcastle United which has helped them recover from a disappointing start to the season.

Everton are still winless after three draws and two defeats which leaves them just outside the relegation zone.

Jurgen Klopp Frank Lampard

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is ruled out with a hamstring injury and he joins Thiago AlcantaraAlex Oxlade-ChamberlainNaby Keita, and Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.

New signing Arthur Melo may not be ready in time for the trip to the Toffees as he waits on international clearance.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Diogo Jota could be in the squad as he has returned to training after a muscle injury and Darwin Nunez will also be back after serving his suspension.

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Everton Team News

Frank Lampard has new signings Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner and Neal Maupay available for the visit of the Reds.

Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fibula), and Andros Townsend (knee) are all out.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolEverton

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: Fabio Carvalho’s Dramatic Winner Against Newcastle United In Fan View

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Everton v Liverpool | Update On Injuries

By Neil Andrew
Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo
Transfers

Report: Juventus Reveal Details Of Arthur Melo Liverpool Loan Deal

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Transfers

'King Arthur' - Liverpool Fans React To Arthur Melo Loan Move From Juventus

By Neil Andrew
Aston Villa Douglas Luiz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Tried to Sign Douglas Luiz On Transfer Deadline Day

By Neil Andrew
Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson
Quotes

'He Might Give Tsimikas A Chance' - Pundit Speculates On Liverpool's Left-Back Battle

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Virgil van Dijk
News

Report: Jordan Henderson Blow For Liverpool - Midfielder Has 'Serious' Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Mohamed Salah Picks Comedian Kevin Hart To Play Him In A Hollywood Film

By Damon Carr