Everton v Liverpool | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

Liverpool face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday looking to keep up the positive momentum after back to back wins against AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is ruled out with a hamstring injury and he joins Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.

New signing Arthur Melo may not be ready in time for the trip to the Toffees as he waits on international clearance.

Diogo Jota could be in the squad as he has returned to training after a muscle injury and Darwin Nunez will also be back after serving his suspension.

Everton Team News

Frank Lampard has new signings Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner and Neal Maupay available for the visit of the Reds.

Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fibula), and Andros Townsend (knee) are all out.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 7:30am ET

Pacific time: 4:30am PT

Central time: 6:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

