Everton v Liverpool: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
After Liverpool snatched a dramatic late victory against Newcastle United on Wednesday, they will be looking to carry on that momentum as they make the short trip across Stanley Park to face their local rivals.
Here are the details of when and how you can watch the match:
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 12:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 7:30am ET
Pacific time: 4:30am PT
Central time: 6:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.
