Skip to main content

Everton v Liverpool: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

Liverpool travel to Goodison to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

After Liverpool snatched a dramatic late victory against Newcastle United on Wednesday, they will be looking to carry on that momentum as they make the short trip across Stanley Park to face their local rivals.

Goodison Park

Here are the details of when and how you can watch the match:

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 7:30am ET

Pacific time:  4:30am PT

Central time: 6:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST 

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolEverton

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Closing In On Loan Signing Of Juventus Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Didi Hamann Doesn’t Think It’s 'Fair' to Blame Liverpool's Midfield Issues on Jordan Henderson

By Charlie Webb
Jordan Henderson
News

Jurgen Klopp Reveals Jordan Henderson Picked Up An Injury In Dramatic Liverpool Win

By Neil Andrew
john henry
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Glen Johnson Tells Liverpool Fans to 'Relax' Regarding FSG Criticism

By Charlie Webb
Roberto Firmino Kevin De Bruyne
Quotes

'Like A Kevin De Bruyne' - High Praise From Pundit For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United | Fabio Carvalho Scores Very Late Winner

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Leicester City Youri Tielemans
Transfers

'Arsenal Or Liverpool' - Pundit Makes Youri Tielemans Transfer Prediction

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

By Neil Andrew