Everton v Liverpool: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

After Liverpool snatched a dramatic late victory against Newcastle United on Wednesday, they will be looking to carry on that momentum as they make the short trip across Stanley Park to face their local rivals.

Here are the details of when and how you can watch the match:

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 7:30am ET

Pacific time: 4:30am PT

Central time: 6:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

