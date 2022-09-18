Skip to main content
Everton v West Ham United | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

We bring you all the details of how to watch reported Liverpool transfer target Jarrod Bowen in Premier League action as West Ham travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Sunday.
West Ham make the trip to Merseyside on Sunday to face Everton in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

After their game against Chelsea was postponed, Liverpool fans can tune in to see how reported transfer target Jarrod Bowen fares against the Toffees.

Jarrod Bowen

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:15pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 9:15am ET

Pacific time:  6:15am PT

Central time: 8:15am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:45pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:15pm AEST 

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

EvertonWest Ham United

