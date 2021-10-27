Stacks Of Stats: Everything You Need To Know About Preston North End V Liverpool

All of the stats that you need to know ahead of Liverpool's fourth round Carabao Cup match.

It’s the prestigious Carabao Cup and Liverpool find themselves facing Preston North End in the fourth round. As if that couldn’t be more exciting, here are some statistics.

Liverpool Stats

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

-A win for Liverpool would see them progress to the quarter finals of this competition for the second time in the past five years.

-If Divock Origi scores this fixture, he will be become the sixth highest scorer for Liverpool in this competition’s history with 11 total goals.

-A goal for Takumi Minamino would see him enter the top ten all time scorers for Liverpool in this competition with five goals.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

-This fixture sees Liverpool play a non-premier league side for the third time in the past twelve league cup fixtures.

-Liverpool are undefeated in the last twenty-two fixtures in all competitions

-This is the first occasion that Liverpool and Preston North End have met each other in this competition and is the first time they have met since 2009.

-Liverpool currently hold the biggest win recorded in competition history with a 10-0 win over Fulham in 1986.

Preston North End Stats:

-A win for Preston would see them through to their first quarter final this century.

-Emil Riis Jakobsen has four goals this competition which puts him one behind the top scorer in the cup and two goals behind Preston’s top scorer all time in this competition.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

-Tom Barkhuizen is currently one goal away from being Preston’s leading scorer in this competition’s history.

-If Preston can avoid defeat, they will have amounted ten unbeaten home matches in a row.

-Preston North End currently are the leading goal scorers in the competition with 11 goals scored.