FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs. Liverpool - Man Of The Match | Alisson Becker Hands Reds The Victory

Alisson Becker didn’t have too many saves to make in the 120 minutes against Chelsea in the FA Cup Final. However, like many times before, he came up huge when needed.

Alisson Becker FA Cup IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

There were two significant moments in the initial 90 minutes where the Brazilian shot-stopper kept Liverpool in the game.

After a non-stop assault on Chelsea’s goal in the opening 20 minutes, the Blues built up a brilliant attack on Liverpool’s goal.

Marcos Alonso was slipped in the 28th minute, and Becker came out to close him down and make a crucial save to deny the Spanish wing-back.

Alisson put his body on the line, and it looked like the collision might have done enough damage to force a substitution.

Liverpool’s number one carried on but only after receiving assistance from the medical staff, though.

Luis Díaz tormented the Blues’ backline in multiple intervals of the match and was easily Liverpool’s best player in the offensive half.

However, Liverpool weren't able to get the ball over the line. Andrew Robertson came closest in the final ten minutes of the match with a point-blank shot that cannoned off the post.

Chelsea’s most potent attacks came after the initial Liverpool onslaught in the first half and the opening stages of the second half.

Alisson was called into action one more time for the Reds in the second half when he made a reflex save to deny Christian Pulisic in the 47th minute.

The efforts from Alonso and Pulisic were the only shots on target for Chelsea, and Alisson dealt with them expertly.

The other side of Alisson’s game was his distribution. Typically, the Brazilian picked the right pass to build Liverpool’s attack from the back. He also made a few key throws throughout the match.

Alisson Becker FA Cup Final IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

The big moment for the Brazilian came in the penalty shootout after Sadio Mané failed to convert his penalty, sending it to sudden death.

Hakim Ziyech and Diogo Jota netted for Chelsea and Liverpool in the sixth round of penalties.

Mason Mount stepped up for the seventh round, but a strong arm from Becker denied him. The Greek Scouser, Kostas Tsimikas, completed the job.

While goalies rarely get the credit they deserve, every Liverpool supporter knows that Alisson Becker is a remarkable man between the posts.

The Reds won the FA Cup for the eighth time, and our Brazilian keeper’s hands were a pivotal reason we lifted it.

