Predicted Line-up: Liverpool vs Cardiff City | FA Cup Fourth Round | Kaide Gordon to Start? Harvey Elliott Return?

Liverpool’s first match back after the winter and international break sees them come up against the Championship side Cardiff City.

Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah face off in the AFCON final for Senegal and Egypt and will miss out on the 4th round fixture of the FA Cup.

However, the Reds are boosted by the return of Harvey Elliott, and they will have the new face of Luis Díaz potentially in the mix. The latter is unlikely to start, but Díaz might make a cameo appearance in the second half if Jürgen Klopp thinks he's ready.

Below is our predicted XI for the match on Sunday against Cardiff.

Goalkeeper - Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher IMAGO / Sportimage

Brazilian showstopper Alisson Becker was on duty for his national team and will unlikely feature between the posts. The young Irish keeper Kelleher is more than capable of filling in for Allison and will slot in seamlessly.

Right-Back - Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley gets the nod for the right-back spot. This is a game where starter Trent Alexander-Arnold doesn’t need to play, and it would be a good opportunity for the young Northern Irishman to get another start.

Center-Back - Ibrahima Konaté

Ibrahima Konaté has had a solid start to his Liverpool career. Joel Matip has shown superb form this season, but the French defender has stepped up with quality when called upon.

Center-Back - Joe Gomez

The starting pair of Matip and Virgil van Dijk will most likely be rested at this early stage of the competition.

Konaté has been the third-choice centre-back this season, but Joe Gomez was once the first-choice partner to van Dijk and is more than capable at the back.

Left-Back - Konstantinos Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas IMAGO / Action Plus

Kostas Tsimikas is a sensational left-back. It’s only due to world-class Andy Robertson that he isn’t starting game in game out for Liverpool.

The Greek defender deserves his spot in this lineup and can cause Cardiff’s defence much trouble when he supports the attack.

Midfield - Tyler Morton

Tyler Morton has shown a cool head when he’s featured in the first team. Fabinho was also on duty for Brazil and will likely be rested for the match against Cardiff, and the young Liverpudlian lines up in his place.

Midfield - Harvey Elliott

It’s been a long wait since Harvey Elliott dislocated his ankle against Leeds United in the fourth match of the season.

Elliott's goal and assist in a behind closed doors match is a good first step back onto the pitch, and the game against Cardiff is a brilliant chance to get more minutes.

Midfield - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has shown his quality in the absence of Mané and Salah. He’s starting to gain a bit of form at a crucial time.

Another start is likely for the Englishman, and if his form continues, he can play a vital role in the season's final months.

Left-Wing - Kaide Gordon

The 17-year-old winger has featured in a few games for Liverpool recently and will likely get another chance to impress on Sunday.

Kaide Gordon warms up at Selhurst Park before facing Crystal Palace's under-23 side. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Striker - Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino was not picked by Brazil for international duty, so the Liverpool Striker will be available for the match on Sunday.

Firmino has only recently come back from injury, and if he continues to dazzle, it won't be long until he gets called back for the national team.

Right Wing - Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino opted to stay and fight for his place in the Liverpool team. This might be one of the last opportunities he gets to stake a claim with the new addition of Díaz and the imminent return of Mané and Salah.

Final Lineup: 4-3-3

Kelleher, Bradley, Konaté, Gomez, Tsimikas, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Gordon, Firmino, Minamino

