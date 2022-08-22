Skip to main content

Fabinho Could Be Set For Landmark Appearance As Liverpool Take On Manchester United

Fabinho could make a landmark appearance when Liverpool face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

The match promises to be an interesting one with both sides having had disappointing starts to the Premier League season.

Liverpool have started slowly with two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace whilst the Red Devils have suffered two defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Both teams will be keen therefore to kick-start their season when the two sides face off in the final match of an enthralling gameweek 3 in the Premier League.

Should Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho start the match at Old Trafford, it will be his 100th Premier League start.

The 28-year-old has been pivotal to Liverpool's success under manager Jurgen Klopp since joining the club from Monaco in 2018.

He has become a hugely influential player in his number six role and has won every trophy on offer since joining the club including Liverpool's first league title for 30 years.

Last summer, he signed an extended contract that will see him remain at the Merseyside club until 2026.

Reds fans will be hoping that Liverpool enjoy similar success over the next 100 Premier League starts for Fabinho.

Details of when and how you can watch the huge clash can be found HERE.

