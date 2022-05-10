Fabinho Goes Off Injured In Liverpool's Premier League Match Against Aston Villa Ahead Of FA Cup Final

Fabinho goes off injured for Jordan Henderson in tonight's Premier League match. Liverpool are currently drawing 1-1 in a must-win match against Aston Villa, but with huge matches coming up, keeping everyone fit is vital.

Liverpool face Chelsea on Saturday in the FA Cup final before the final two league matches of the season and a Champions League final two weeks after.

With those in mind, Jurgen Klopp decided to drop four of his original XI in tonight's game against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. One player that has kept his place is the ever-so-reliable Fabinho.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian started to hold his hamstring and eventually went down to receive medical treatment. Jurgen Klopp was left with no choice but to make a change and bring in captain Jordan Henderson.

A huge injury at the worst time for Liverpool. Could it cost them tonight or even worse the remaining fixtures?

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |