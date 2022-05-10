Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Fabinho Goes Off Injured In Liverpool's Premier League Match Against Aston Villa Ahead Of FA Cup Final

Fabinho goes off injured for Jordan Henderson in tonight's Premier League match. Liverpool are currently drawing 1-1 in a must-win match against Aston Villa, but with huge matches coming up, keeping everyone fit is vital.

Liverpool face Chelsea on Saturday in the FA Cup final before the final two league matches of the season and a Champions League final two weeks after. 

With those in mind, Jurgen Klopp decided to drop four of his original XI in tonight's game against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. One player that has kept his place is the ever-so-reliable Fabinho.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian started to hold his hamstring and eventually went down to receive medical treatment. Jurgen Klopp was left with no choice but to make a change and bring in captain Jordan Henderson.

A huge injury at the worst time for Liverpool. Could it cost them tonight or even worse the remaining fixtures?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

imago1011923824h
Match Coverage

Watch: Douglas Luiz Gives Aston Villa The Lead | Premier League

By Alan Bince12 minutes ago
Liverpool Players Burnley Joel Matip Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Virgil van Dijk Fabinho Sadio Mane Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Joel Matip Goal Against Aston Villa Puts Liverpool Back in The Premier League Title Race

By Alan Bince31 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Final Preparations Ahead of Aston Villa Game | Premier League

By Alan Bince42 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Non LFC

Report: Aston Villa To Make Former Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho A Permanent Signing From Barcelona

By Damon Carr59 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Match Coverage

Philippe Coutinho Starts Against Former Club Liverpool At Villa Park | Premier League

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Roberto Firmino Returns To Liverpool Squad For Visit To Aston Villa But Andy Robertson Absent

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Mohamed Salah On Bench

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Villa Park
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Salah Dropped To Bench As Klopp Recalls Jones

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago