Fabinho Injured and Not in the Squad for Manchester United V Liverpool Game
When the team sheet came out, there was one noticeable absence from the team. Liverpool's Brazilian 'Lighthouse', Fabinho.
Fabinho showed against Atletico Madrid midweek that he is needed in Liverpool's midfield.
He dominated the game and was the main reason why Liverpool looked so solid in the second half of the Champions League match.
Unfortunately, according to Liverpool, Fabinho missed out of the squad due to a knock he picked up against Atletico Madrid.
They go on to confirm that it is not that serious and it shouldn't keep him out long-term.
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;
James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.
Liverpool Subs
Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.
Manchester United Starting XI
David de Gea;
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw
Fred, Scott McTominay;
Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek
