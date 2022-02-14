Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'The Best Italian Team' - Fabinho Has High Praise For Liverpool's Champions League Opponents Inter Milan

Liverpool face Italian champions Inter Milan on Wednesday night at the San Siro in the Champions League last 16. Speaking after yesterday's vital Premier League win over Burnley, match winner Fabinho had his say on the Reds' European opponents. 

The Champions League knockout stages are where the competition really begins and the last 16 gives us some tasty fixtures. One of the tastiest involves Liverpool, as they face fellow European giants Inter Milan.

San Siro, Inter Milan

The first leg of the mouth-watering tie sees the Reds travel to Italy, this year, however, with a slight twist. Away goals have been scrapped by UEFA and will be in place for the first time this week.

Following his match winner yesterday against Burnley, in-form Fabinho spoke of facing the Serie A leaders ahead of their match on Wednesday night. The Brazilian had kind words for Liverpool's tough competition, stating they are the best team in Italy.

Read More

“This will be a really tough game. Inter right now is the best Italian team, that's why they are up near the top in the league. They play good, they are a strong team. They play together maybe four or five seasons, some players.

"We have two to three days to prepare for this game and hopefully go to Milan and have a good result in a nice stadium."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

San Siro, Inter Milan
Match Coverage

'The Best Italian Team' - Fabinho Has High Praise For Liverpool's Champions League Opponents Inter Milan

55 seconds ago
Liverpool in Thailand
News

Report: Liverpool 'In Talks' To Play Manchester United & Crystal Palace Pre Season In Thailand & Singapore

12 minutes ago
Martiin Odegaard , Fred
Non LFC

Manchester United v Brighton: Predicted Line-Up | Premier League | EPL | Telles, Fred & Elanga To Return?

1 hour ago
Fabinho Jordan Henderson Burnley
Match Coverage

Watch: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool | Premier League | EPL | Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference

1 hour ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Watch: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL | Fabinho Wins It For Reds

1 hour ago
Paulo Di Canio
Quotes

'Bye, Bye, Bye, Bye' - Paulo Di Canio On Inter Milan & Liverpool Champions League Clash

1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Opinions

The Beginning of the End of Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool Career

2 hours ago
Manchetser United
Non LFC

Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Calls Out Manchester United's Weak Players For Undermining Jurgen Klopp's Mentor Ralf Rangnick

4 hours ago