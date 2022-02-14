'The Best Italian Team' - Fabinho Has High Praise For Liverpool's Champions League Opponents Inter Milan

Liverpool face Italian champions Inter Milan on Wednesday night at the San Siro in the Champions League last 16. Speaking after yesterday's vital Premier League win over Burnley, match winner Fabinho had his say on the Reds' European opponents.

The Champions League knockout stages are where the competition really begins and the last 16 gives us some tasty fixtures. One of the tastiest involves Liverpool, as they face fellow European giants Inter Milan.

The first leg of the mouth-watering tie sees the Reds travel to Italy, this year, however, with a slight twist. Away goals have been scrapped by UEFA and will be in place for the first time this week.

Following his match winner yesterday against Burnley, in-form Fabinho spoke of facing the Serie A leaders ahead of their match on Wednesday night. The Brazilian had kind words for Liverpool's tough competition, stating they are the best team in Italy.

“This will be a really tough game. Inter right now is the best Italian team, that's why they are up near the top in the league. They play good, they are a strong team. They play together maybe four or five seasons, some players.

"We have two to three days to prepare for this game and hopefully go to Milan and have a good result in a nice stadium."

