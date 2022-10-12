Fabio Carvalho To Make UCL Debut Against Rangers Tonight

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-2 Premier League defeat against Arsenal this evening when they take on Scottish side Rangers in UEFA Champions League action.

Sunday's defeat to Arsenal dealt several blows to the reds. As well as the points dropped, Liverpool had three key players injured during the contest.

The impressive Luiz Diaz was the first to be injured and has now confirmed to be out until after the winter FIFA World Cup after leaving the Emirates Stadium in and knee brace and on crutches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been side-lined for 2-3 weeks after suffering an ankle injury, the innovative full-back scored a spectacular free-kick the last time the two sides met last week at Anfield.

Joel Matip will also miss the next 2-3 weeks of action after picking up an injury to his calf. Ibrahima Konate returned from his own lay-off on the weekend and will take Matip's place in the starting XI tonight.

One of the most notable names on the team sheet for tonight's fixture is Portuguese youngster Fabio Carvalho who arrived at Merseyside from Fulham this past summer.

This will mark his first-ever appearance and start in the competition, meaning the playmaker will be making his full debut in the UEFA Champions League against Rangers tonight.

Fellow youngster Harvey Elliott also starts this evening as Jurgen Klopp looks to refresh his attack following the past weekend's defeat and ahead of this weekend's fixture against defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah also drops to the bench this evening.

