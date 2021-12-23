Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    'Rodgers Out!' - Liverpool And Leicester City Fans React To Dramatic Carabao Cup Match As The Reds Go Through On Penalties, With A Pinch Of Salt

    Last night saw one of the best ever EFL Cup matches as Liverpool came back from two 2 goal deficits to beat Leicester on penalties, setting up a semi final tie against Arsenal. 

    After a late Taki Minamino equaliser in normal time to make it 3-3, Diogo Jota stepped up for the winning penalty in sudden death.

    Jurgen Klopp sent out a very rotated side to say the least, with a mix of fringe players and youth in last night's Carabao Cup quarter final. 

    Their opponents however, had their strongest team possible, despite convincing the Premier League to call off their match against Everton just four days earlier.

    The match itself was a fantastic watch, as Liverpool fought back twice from to snatch an equaliser in the last minute of injury-time. 

    The penalty shoot-out saw Kelleher make two saves to set up Jota to send Liverpool though. 

    Here are the reactions from both sets of fans (and a few rival fans) following the thrilling match.

    The love from the Liverpool fans towards the team was felt throghout the fanbase, with special praise directly towards Liverpool's hero Caoimhin Kelleher.

    Leicester fans weren't best pleased with their team bottling it once again, this time. Some calling for Brendan Rodgers to be sacked. 

    Reactions didn't come more satisfying than the salt from rival fans, including an Everton fan talking about winning a trophy. Irony at it's finest. 

    It wasn't all jealousy from rival fans however, with this Aston Villa fan congratulating the Liverpool youngsters. 

